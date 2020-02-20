5 people displaced after townhome fire on 20th Avenue NE

CENTER POINT Ala. (WIAT) — The Center Point Fire Department told CBS 42 that five people have been displaced after an early morning fire on 20th Avenue Northeast.

The fire started in a carport and spread to a series of Highland Park townhomes.

One townhome unit received smoke and fire damage from the blaze, while another unit obtained only smoke damage.

Five people were affected by the fire and are in the process of finding a place to stay.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LATEST POSTS