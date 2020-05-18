5 McCalla family members get COVID-19, one spent 2 months in the hospital

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A McCalla family is celebrating the return of one of their beloved members.

Annie Robinson is home after fighting COVID-19 for almost two months and being on a ventilator for over 38 days.

Annie is one of five family members who got this illness, and she’s had an unbelievable journey. Her family said she spent 38 days in UAB’s MICU on a ventilator, 24 days on a trach, coded once, and then a week at Spain Rehab Center.

Annie’s family made sure she got the welcome home she deserved.

If you were in the McCalla or Bessemer area on Friday, you probably heard a lot of commotion. It was the sound of a family and community rejoicing.

“It’s like a dream. I honestly can’t believe we’re here,” said Angela Buchanan, Annie Robinson’s sister.

After two months of fighting for her life, Annie Robinson stepped out of the Spain Rehab Center a healthy woman.

“It was just unreal. I didn’t see much that went on but God just had me in his arms. I’m just a walking miracle,” Robinson said.

It was a long battle for this miracle. Thirty-eight days on a ventilator, then on a trach for almost three weeks. She finished up her last week in the specialty care unit at Spain Rehab.

This family has been through a lot. Five family members tested positive for COVID-19. Annie’s brother-in-law, Booker Thomas, passed away from the virus.

“Some people don’t believe this is real. This is real. I walk into Walmart with people without masks on and I want to scream because this disease is real,” Buchanan said.

“I can’t really say because we are going through this but God is able,” said Dorothy Davis, Annie’s mother. Dorothy also tested positive for COVID-19 and was treated in the hospital.

This family showed their love in the best way they knew, coming together safely and giving Annie a warm welcome home.

“This means a whole lot. I just love everybody,” Robinson said.

They took that parade all around their neighborhood in McCalla.

