5 indicted in fatal shooting of Ramsay High senior

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County grand jury has indicted five people in connection to the shooting death of a Ramsay High School senior back in October.

Court records show the grand jury issued indictments against 17-year-old Jamaal Antowain Phillips (bottom left), 20-year-old Rodriquez Tyon Allen (top right), 17-year-old Aja Kylandrea Brenee Whitt (bottom right), 19-year-old Jakobi C. Witherspoon (center) and 17-year-old Ja’Micah Jayland Jordan (top left).

All five are accused of killing and robbing 17-year-old Stanley Turner II on October 20, 2019. Turner was found in a parked vehicle near the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites on Greenhill Parkway in Northern Shelby County.

Witherspoon remains held at the Shelby County Jail on a $1.3 million bond and Jordan is being held on a $500,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS