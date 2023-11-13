BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Five Birmingham sports teams are coming together to combat hunger in central Alabama with the “BHAM 5 Food Drive.”

The Birmingham Stallions, Barons, Bulls, Legion FC and Squadron will have drop-off locations in Birmingham for food. From November 14 to November 21, you can drop-off food donations at the following locations:

Stallions

Eventive Sports | 600 Luckie Drive, Suite 100, (M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Squadron

950 22nd Street North, Suite 925 (M-F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Legion

Legion FC Offices | 2226 1st Ave S, Suite 101 (M-F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Barons

Baron Sports Depot | 1401 1st Ave S, (T-FR 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Bulls

Friday, November 17 vs Pensacola Ice Flyers | Pelham Civic Complex | 500 Amphitheater Road

Saturday, November 18 vs Knoxville Ice Bears | Pelham Civic Complex | 500 Amphitheater Road

On November 22, the teams will deliver the items to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to be distributed for the holiday season.

Food donations are encouraged to be healthy, low-fat, low-sodium, and low-sugar products. Donations encouraged include canned meat, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned or boxed meals, potato flakes, peanut butters, canned or dried beans, peas, lentils, etc. Breakfast cereals, 100% fruit juice, milk, pasta and rice are also encouraged.

For more information, you can call 205-515-1972.