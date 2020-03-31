5 Birmingham-area stores broken into overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — There were five burglaries across the Greater Birmingham Area Sunday night, all allegedly committed by the same suspects, according to Birmingham Police.

The restaurants broken into include the Wasabi Juan’s location on 2nd Avenue, the Mama Goldberg’s location on 20th Street, a Subway location and two other establishments Birmingham Police have not named.

“When we came in this morning, we see the window broken with a brick,” Wasabi Juan’s Owner Luis Toro said. “We searched around and saw they took the cash register and they tried to take the safe but it was bolted down.”

Security camera footage of burglars at Wasabi Juan’s in Birmingham.

As the above video shows, the burglars broke through the front doors into at least two of these businesses using cinder blocks.

Birmingham Police Department detectives investigated the scene at Wasabi Juan’s Monday morning. According to Toro, the officers told him that the suspects seemed to all match in the security camera footage. CBS 42 has reached out to the Birmingham Police Department for more information regarding the suspects caught on camera.

“What really helped us out was that we stopped accepting cash on March 16. So all transactions were done with credit or debit cards or online,” Toro said with a sigh of relief.

Toro said that the burglars got away with about $5. A manager at Mama Goldberg’s said the suspects got away with their empty cash register drawer. The Mama Goldberg’s location on 20th Street is permanently closed.

The front door of the Mama Goldberg’s location on 20th Street.

Toro was in disbelief that during an era hit by a pandemic someone would break into businesses. He hopes authorities get them off the streets before any other businesses.

