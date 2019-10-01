5 arrested in Talladega-based drug distribution conspiracy

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Federal and local law enforcement have arrested 5 of 12 defendants indicted in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines from Mexico.

This brings the total number of people arrested to 10 as a result of a nearly three-year Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.

“Today’s arrests are an important step in reducing the flow of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines, sourced from Mexico, into the Northern District of Alabama,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “These dealers will go to extreme lengths to profit from this deadly poison with no regard to the pain and ruin they leave behind. To the drug traffickers out there, you’ll have company soon.”

A 21-count indictment filed charges Patrick Nolan “YoYo” McSwain, 50, Nolberto Ortea, 54, Edgar Aguilar-Terrazas, 31, Jose Fernando Perez Leyva, 30, Amanda Denise Connell, 33, Kelvin Denard CHatam, 36, Ameche Lashuan “Meche” Curry, 50, Lashonda Renea White, 40, Michael Twymon, 49, Robert Shurone Chatman, 40, Flemings “Boobang” Chatman 37 and Christopher Lane in connection to the drug distribution.

The DEA and other law enforcement agencies have seized a total of 81 kilograms of meth, 22 kilograms of cocaine, 11 kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of fentanyl and 150 pounds of marijuana as part of the investigation.

All of those indicted are face a maximum of life in prison for conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Read the full press release here.