TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Students interested in seeing the fourth presidential primary debate in Tuscaloosa live are invited to a watch party event hosted by the Alabama GOP.

The debate, to be held Wednesday at the University of Alabama’s Moody Music Building, will be the first held on a college campus this election cycle. As such, the Alabama Republican Party is holding the event, described as being open to “all students.”

The watch party will be held at the WestGate SkyGate Club, located at 1150 Eighth Street in Tuscaloosa, and starts at 6 p.m. All guests are welcome, but anyone wishing to attend must RSVP by clicking here.

The live debate will air on NewsNation at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast simultaneously on The CW and will also be livestreamed on NewsNation’s website.