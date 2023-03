BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 48-year-old Michael Kimbrough was shot and killed on the 5900 block of Jesse Owens Avenue on Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kimbrough sustained gunshots wounds during a reported assault. He was pronounced dead at 1 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Kimbrough’s death as a homicide.