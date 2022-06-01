BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Central Alabama Pride Board of Directors is hosting its 44th annual Pride in the Magic City kick-off and awards reception Wednesday.
The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Clubhouse on Highland. The community is encouraged to join a cocktail reception to kick off 12 days of events in celebration of equality and acceptance.
The Board will announce the honorees for the following awards:
- Ally Award
- Vision of Pride Awards
- Edie Windsor Award
- Organization of the Year
- Business of the Year
- Entertainer of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Simpkins Talley Spirit of Pride Award
- NEW Legacy of Pride Award
- Parade Grand Marshal