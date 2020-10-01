41-year-old killed in Pratt City shooting, Birmingham PD reports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 700 block of Carline Avenue after 5:30 P.M on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a victim inside his car suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Rodger Burr II and was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.

Birmingham PD reports the suspect in this homicide investigation opened fire into Burr’s vehicle while he was inside.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

