BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is reminding the public about an unsolved murder investigation involving a young mother, as they hope to gain new leads on who is responsible.

32-year-old Areyelle Yarbrough and five others, including a 4-year-old, were shot while at Patton Park on the night of April 4, 2021. Yarbrough died at the scene.

“There was a lot of chaos in the park. You had a hundred people that were enjoying their Easter Sunday,” said Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

Witnesses told police that a fight between a group of men at the park led to the shooting. Yarbrough and the other victims were innocent bystanders in the attack which has led to no arrests two years later.

“The lead detective has made great strides in the case, however anytime our detectives run out of leads, they need the public’s help,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said the FBI is involved with the investigation and that witnesses who were there that night can make a huge difference if they come forward, even anonymously.

“We know there were hundreds of witnesses out here. We know you saw something. We just need you to give us, even if it’s the smallest bit of information,” Fitzgerald said. “Just give our lead detective something he can go off of.”

According to Fitzgerald, Yarbrough’s mother passed away roughly one year after her death, leaving her father grieving both losses.

“If we could just give this poor man any type of closure, it would be an amazing thing to let him know that we have someone in custody,” Fitzgerald said.

Those with information are asked to call the Birmingham Police homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.