VANCE, Ala. (WIAT) — Forty employees at a Mercedes-Benz plant received a breast cancer screening Tuesday, courtesy of Brookwood Baptist Health.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Brookwood Baptist Health traveled to the plant in Vance with a Koning Vera Breast CT to offer scans to plant employees.

(Courtesy of Brookwood Baptist Health)

Unlike whole-body CT scanners, the Koning Breast CT is a smaller and faster device dedicated only to the breast. Additionally, the Koning Breast CT produces a three-dimensional image of the breast tissue without compression.

“We were thrilled to share this medical technology with Mercedes employees and spend the day fighting against breast cancer,” David McKinney, communications manager at Brookwood Baptist Health, said in a statement.