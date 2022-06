DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-year-old Selma child is dead after falling from a utility trailer Friday that was being towed by a Dodge Ram pickup.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the pickup was driven by Gabriel Turner, 20, of Hayneville. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened on Alabama 22 near the 11 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Selma around 9:15 p.m.

Nothing else is available as troopers continue to investigate the accident.