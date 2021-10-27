4-year-old dead after accidental shooting in Greensboro, police report

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating an accidental shooting that claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy in Greensboro.
According to the Greensboro Police Department, a 4-year old child died by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday 11:30 p.m.
Investigators said the child found a loaded gun in the home located in home on Balsa Ave. near Hwy 69. It was a self inflicted accident, and GPD said the parents will not face charges.
GPD also issued a video encouraging parents to practice gun safety. Residents can stop by the station to pick up free gun locks form the department.
Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.