4-year-old dead after accidental shooting in Greensboro, police report

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating an accidental shooting that claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy in Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, a 4-year old child died by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said the child found a loaded gun in the home located in home on Balsa Ave. near Hwy 69. It was a self inflicted accident, and GPD said the parents will not face charges.

GPD also issued a video encouraging parents to practice gun safety. Residents can stop by the station to pick up free gun locks form the department.

MORE: Greensboro police 👮‍♀️ officer Eugene Lyles tells CBS 42 he encourages all gun owners to take guns safety classes and use gun safes or gun locks to secure weapons away from kids. Greensboro PD will even give away free gun locks to residents pic.twitter.com/qg4H7aX6eH — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) October 27, 2021

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.