4-year-old dead after accidental shooting in Greensboro, police report

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating an accidental shooting that claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy in Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, a 4-year old child died by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said the child found a loaded gun in the home located in home on Balsa Ave. near Hwy 69. It was a self inflicted accident, and GPD said the parents will not face charges.

GPD also issued a video encouraging parents to practice gun safety. Residents can stop by the station to pick up free gun locks form the department.

