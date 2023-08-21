BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A four-year-old has died following a single-vehicle wreck that occurred Sunday night.

Ashley Beltran, 4, was one of four occupants in a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle wreck on Sunday at 11:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of Alton Road. All four occupants were taken to hospitals in the area to receive treatment.

Beltran was taken to Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:26 a.m.

The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.