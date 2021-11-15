4-year-old boy gets bloody nose after firing gun in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-year-old boy was injured over the weekend after a gun he found at a home hit him in the face when he fired it.

According to Maj. Clary Hammac of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the boy and his family were visiting a home in the 4000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace in north Shelby County Sunday when the accident happened. As the family was preparing for dinner, the boy reportedly discovered a gun in the house and fired it.

The only injury the boy sustained was a bloody nose due to the recoil from firing the gun. No other injuries were reported, and the child was not taken to a hospital for evaluation. Hammac said the report was forwarded to DHR, and the case was under investigation.

“We are deeply grateful the injuries were not more severe and encourage families to make time to have age-appropriate conversations with children and family members about gun safety in the home,” Hammac said.

