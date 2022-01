First and foremost, winter weather in the south is tricky, at best. And I promise, what you want to happen versus what will happen rarely pan out. As you read this, you are in one of three camps. The "I absolutely want snow" camp, the "I don't want any of that devil's dander" camp, or the "I really don't care" camp.

That said, I will give you the facts as I see them, as plain and simple as possible. I won't hype up or downplay potentials for snow. I will share what I have, tell you how I come to my forecasts, and refine refine refine as we near said event(s).