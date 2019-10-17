4 students onboard after school bus crashes, tips over in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A school bus crashed and ultimately tipped over in Cherokee County Wednesday afternoon.

The Cherokee County Board of Education confirmed that four students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. None of the students were injured.

The driver of the bus suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred at 4 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 95 in the Jamestown Community just north of Gaylesville.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

