Missing 4-month-old found safe after being in car that was stolen in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (4/24): The child has been found safe according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no suspect in custody at this time. No other information has been released by authorities.

—

ORIGINAL (4/24): The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 4-year-old child who was in a car at the time it was stolen in Center Point Friday evening.

The car was stolen in the 2600 block of 5th Way NW. The car is a silver 2019 Kia Sorento with Alabama tags “58B5N33.” The child was wearing a white shirt and blue overalls at the time of the car theft.

JCSO has not confirmed any other details surrounding the case. They will make them available to CBS 42 once they become confirmed through an investigation.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS