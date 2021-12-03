4-month-old baby found alone in Walmart shopping cart in Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-month-old baby girl was found in a shopping cart by Walmart employees in Northport Thursday.

According to the North Police Department, officers responded to a call of a 4-month-old baby girl was found at the Walmart Super Center on the 5700 block of McFarland Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Walmart employees found the baby and immediately called authorities.

The child was taken to a local hospital to get checked out and has been place in the care of the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The case is under investigation.

