4 La. children kidnapped by parents, last seen in general Tuscaloosa/Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana is asking the public for assistance in finding four children who were kidnapped by their parents.
According to WPSO, Joshua and Jennifer Abelseth lost custody of their children through a court order. The children were then sent to live with their grandparents but the couple then kidnapped the children and fled the state.
They were last seen in the general area of Tuscaloosa or Birmingham, according to WPSO.
The kidnapped children are Alyssa and Noah Weathers and Cayden and Lili Abelseth.
If you have any information on the children’s whereabouts, contact the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 839-3434.
