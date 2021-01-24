4 in custody after leading troopers on pursuit through Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were taken into custody following a pursuit that began on Interstate 22.

Around 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division attempted to stop a black Dodge Challenger on Interstate 22 traveling east near the 76 mile marker.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued at a high rate of speed toward Birmingham and exited at the 91 mile marker onto Cherry Avenue, ALEA reports. The driver continued to travel down Cherry Avenue at a high rate of speed until he collided with an SUV at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Heflin Avenue.

The crash resulted in one injury to an occupant of the SUV. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

The Dodge Challenger continued for another mile, where it left the roadway and came to a stop. Four people inside the vehicle were taken into custody for further investigation. Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.