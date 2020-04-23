4 first responders injured trying to rescue person from Anniston mobile home

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Four Anniston first responders are recovering from their injuries after rescuing a person from a mobile home Thursday morning.

According to the Anniston Fire Department, crews were called to assist a person trapped in their mobile home after a tree had fallen on it.

While crews were getting the person out of the home, a second tree broke off and landed on two EMS personnel and two firefighters. A “Mayday” call was sent out and more crews arrived at the scene to assist.

Two first responders were rescued and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One EMS personnel was taken to UAB for treatment and firefighter Walker Kent was taken to Anniston RMC for treatment. Both are currently in stable condition.

The person rescued from the mobile home is now being treated for their injuries at Anniston RMC as well.

