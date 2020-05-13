4 employees injured in pressure cooker accident at Mountain Brook Country Club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four Mountain Brook Country Club employees were injured in a pressure cooking accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to Mountain Brook Fire Department, the employees were cooking tomato soup when one of them removed the top from the pressure cooker too soon. MBFD says that it was not an explosion.

MBFD says they suffered minor injuries but did not disclose them. Two of them were transported to UAB and the other two were taken to St. Vincent’s.

No other information has been released at this time.

