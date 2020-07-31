4 arrested in Calera armed robbery, 2 stolen guns recovered

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department has arrested four suspects linked to an armed robbery in the Oliver Court Community Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested by CPD while they attempted to flee the area. Upon their arrest, five firearms and several bags of what CPD suspects as marijuana were also recovered.

Two of the seized guns were stolen with one of them being taken from an unnamed police department.

Jihad Najee Ferguson, 21, Lamar Jamel Roland, 19, Joseph Quinton Dorsey, 18, and Xavier Lee Andrew Lumpkin, 20, were all arrested. Specific charges have not been released.

The case has been sent to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

