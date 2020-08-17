4 arrested, drugs seized in Garden City burglary investigation

(Left to Right- Dustin McGraw, Christopher Johnson, and Brian Wright /Courtesy: Cullman County Sheriff’s Office)

GARDEN CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested after the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant Monday in relation to a burglary investigation.

Around noon, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, deputies and investigators executed a search warrant near Trimble and arrested the fourth suspect wanted in the Garden City burglary investigation.

In total, four suspects have been taken into custody.

Dustin McGraw, 21, of Vinemont, Alabama, is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Johnson, 27, of Colony, Alabama, is facing first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

Brian Wright, 19, of Good Hope, Alabama, is facing first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery. Each of the suspects named have no bond at this time.

A fourth suspect is an area hospital with pending charges.

During Monday’s search, Sheriff’s deputies located eight pints of Promethazine with Codeine, about three ounces of marijuana, a 12 gauge shotgun and other drug paraphernalia.

