4 arrested after pretending to be sheriff’s deputies in Winston County home invasion

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Winston County Sheriff’s Office have arrested four people who pretended to be sheriff’s deputies after responding to a home invasion call earlier this week in the Arley area.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to the home and “immediately subdued” two suspects near a shed in the back of the residence. Two 9mm handguns and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine was found on the suspects.

Deputies then began speaking with the homeowner and her two young granddaughters and it was determined there was a third armed suspect.

The third individual was later found hiding under a shelf in a building on the property. They were later taken into custody as well.

Authorities say the suspects pretended to be sheriff’s deputies after they showcased fake badges before conducting the home invasion.

More weapons were seized after they were found inside a vehicle that the suspects traveled in. It was later determined these weapons had been reported stolen in Walker County.

Tristan Arnold, Christopher Lane, Ethan Pearl and Niomie Boshell were all taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes totaling 42 charges. Some of the charges include burglary, unlawful imprisonment, impersonating a law enforcement officer and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.