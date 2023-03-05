OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Opelika Police Department has announced the arrest of a woman after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday night.

According to the OPD, officers arrived at the 1400 block of South Long Street where they found a 68-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound at around 11:05 p.m. He was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance before being taken by Lifesaver to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, for further treatment.

After investigation, officers arrested 38-year-old Tasia Thomas for first-degree assault. Those with information about the alleged assault are asked to contact the OPD at 334-705-5200.