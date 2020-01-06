36th Street bridge closed until June for repairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has announced that the 36th Street Bridge in Ensley has been effectively closed for repairs and will not be reopened until June.

“Crews are working to correct the settling of the bridge approaches on both sides, as well as repair slope paving under bridge ends and damaged concrete beams under the bridge deck,” a press release read.

The city says the project is looking to “strengthen the soils supporting abutments, re-align the abutments, repair and restore damaged sections of concrete at girder end and clean and restore joints.”

Birmingham has cited a rough ride for drivers as they approach or exit the bridge as a catalyst for the project.

Here are detour routes depending on which way you travel on the bridge:

From W side of road closure to I20-59 & Downtown:

7th Ave and Erie Street

Straight to stay on Erie Street

Left on Crawford Street

Left on Veterans Memorial Drive

Right on 36th Street and continue straight to downtown

Another alternative is to continue on 7th Ave W, then Right turn on Indiana Ave, Right turn on Slayden Avenue, Right turn on Port Birmingham Road and Right turn on Avenue C

From E side of road closure to Wylam:

36th Street

Left on Veterans Memorial Drive

Right on Crawford Street

Right on Erie Street

Right on 9th Court Wylam/36th Street

Another alternative is to continue on Avenue C, then Left turn on Port Birmingham Road, Left turn on Slayden Avenue, Left turn on Indiana Street, Left turn on 7th Ave, Right turn on Erie Street, Left turn on 9th Court/36th Street.

An exact date for the reopening has not been announced yet.

