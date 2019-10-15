36 arrested, 74 pounds of meth, 20 guns seized in joint law enforcement initiative in Northern Ala.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities from local, state and federal levels combined forces in a joint law enforcement initiative to arrest 36 individuals on a variety of criminal charges earlier this month.

The arrests were made Oct. 9 across eight counties in Northern Alabama, Tennessee, California, Iowa and Virginia.

The investigation began when authorities looked into the high quantities of methamphetamine traffic in Morgan and Lawrence County. That led authorities to begin investigating the individuals arrested.

During the course of the investigation, 74 pounds of “ice” meth, a kilo of cocaine hydrochloride, 46 grams of “crack” cocaine, 20 guns and over $123,000 were seized by authorities.

“There is no daylight between local, state and federal law enforcement,” U.S. District Attorney Jay E. Town said. “These indictments represent the hard work of many of our law enforcement partners, and exemplify our global efforts of taking on the most dangerous criminals menacing our neighborhoods. Our relationships across the board have never been stronger.”

A list of all those arrested can be found here:

