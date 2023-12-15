BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man serving a 25-year sentence for robbery was found dead in his cell at Donaldson Correctional Facility Thursday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 34-year-old Keyonte Ikem Arrington was found unresponsive inside his cell by jail staff around 6:47 p.m. An autopsy will be performed Friday to help determine the cause and manner of Arrington’s death.

The coroner’s office stated there is currently no evidence of foul play in Arrington’s death.

The Alabama Department of Correction – Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.