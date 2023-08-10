CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend is the 32nd annual Blue Devil Day in Cordova. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Cordova High School football team.

Participants can enjoy family-friendly activities, live music, food vendors and a big pep rally to kick off the football season and school year.

Blue Devil Day has been a staple in the town of Cordova for over three decades. It serves as a fundraising event for the Cordova Quarterback Club that helps support the high school football team.

The event is free and open to the public. The 32nd annual Blue Devil Day is Saturday at Indian Head Mill Park in Cordova. The fun starts at 2 p.m.