31-year-old man killed in Smithfield shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a homicide in the Smithfield neighborhood.

Around 5:10 p.m., Birmingham police officers responded to the 400 block of 4th Street North on a call of a person shot, Sgt. Rod Mauldin said. Once officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man lying on the side of an apartment complex building suffering a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim ead at the scene.

Police believe a group of men were in the area when someone fired shots, however, police have limited information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS