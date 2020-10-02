31-year-old man killed in Smithfield shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a homicide in the Smithfield neighborhood.

Around 5:10 p.m., Birmingham police officers responded to the 400 block of 4th Street North on a call of a person shot, Sgt. Rod Mauldin said. Once officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man lying on the side of an apartment complex building suffering a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim ead at the scene.

Police believe a group of men were in the area when someone fired shots, however, police have limited information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES