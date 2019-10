WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Alabama Department of Public Safety, a single-vehicle car crash occurred Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

The victim, 31-year-old Jacob A. Plunket of Cordova, Alabama, was killed. Plunkett was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche when he exited the roadway and struck a tree.

Plunkett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident took place on River Road, nine miles east of Jasper, Alabama.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate.

