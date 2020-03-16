1  of  40
3000 Bar in downtown Birmingham closed indefinitely after fire

Fire crews on the scene of a fire at 3000 Bar in downtown Birmingham (CBS 42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A beverage and hookah bar in downtown Birmingham will be closed indefinitely following a fire Sunday evening.

Around 6:40 p.m. Birmingham Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at 3000 Bar in Five Points South. None of the six people who were inside when the fire started were injured.

According to Birmingham Fire Investigator James Zeigler, the fire remains under investigation. The bar will remain closed indefinitely.

As of Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m., no additional information is available.

