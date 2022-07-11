BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after 30 employee vehicles were vandalized at a Bessemer FedEx early Monday morning.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, more than two dozen damaged cars were found around 6 a.m. in the employee parking lot. Police say the crime took place sometime between 3-4 a.m.

No suspects are in custody at this time, however, Bessemer PD says they are searching for a “dark-colored Dodge Charger” in relation to the case.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.