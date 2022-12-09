JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old was arrested and charged after a child was shot in Forestdale Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Tower Drive around 4:09 p.m. on reports of a 3-year-old shot. Deputies arrived to find the 3-year-old girl shot in her abdomen. She was then taken to a local hospital where she remains in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the child was left in the care of 19-year-old Leon Walker Jr. Deputies said after a review of initial evidence Walker was charged with aggravated child abuse and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond.

No further details are currently available.