ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-year-old child is expected to survive after being attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning.

According to the Aliceville Police Department, officers were called to a home along 5th Street NW just before 7 a.m. Once at the home, they discovered a child suffering from lacerations on their head that were caused by a neighbor’s pit bull. The child was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center where they are being treated for their injuries.

After the attack, APD Chief Tonnie Jones said a family member of the child shot and killed the animal.

At this time, no charges have been filed in this case as the investigation is still ongoing.