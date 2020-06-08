3-year-old girl killed after being hit by car Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a 3-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the girl was hit by a car at 3:06 p.m. Sunday in someone’s driveway in the 1200 block of 15th Street West.

The girl’s name will not be shared publicly due to her being a juvenile and out of respect for the family.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES