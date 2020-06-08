3-year-old girl killed after being hit by car Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a 3-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the girl was hit by a car at 3:06 p.m. Sunday in someone’s driveway in the 1200 block of 15th Street West.

The girl’s name will not be shared publicly due to her being a juvenile and out of respect for the family.

LATEST POSTS