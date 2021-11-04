3-year-old girl found safe in Mississippi after being kidnapped from Ensley, Birmingham police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-year-old girl has been found safe after police say she was kidnapped in Ensley Thursday evening.

Birmingham Police responded to 17th Street in Ensley around 6:30 p.m. after family members reported that a 3-year-old girl was abducted by her uncle.

Family members, who reported the kidnapping to police through a translation line, said they believed that the child’s uncle planned to take her to Mexico, where her father lives, or Honduras, where her father’s family is located.

Truman Fitzgerald, a media relations officer with the Birmingham Police Department, notified members of the media about the kidnapping around 9:52. Around 10:30, Fitzgerald confirmed the child has been found safe in Mississippi.

The uncle suspected of the kidnapping is now in custody, Fitzgerald said.