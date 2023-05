BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-year-old girl died Wednesday after she drowned at a hotel pool Monday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Irmani Ray was found submerged while swimming with her family. The drowning took place Monday night at the Drury Inn & Suites off Grandview Parkway. Ray was pronounced dead at the Children’s of Alabama Wednesday morning.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.