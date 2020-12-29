3 suspects in deadly Galleria shooting indicted on 8-year-old’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The three suspects involved in the Riverchase Galleria shooting that killed 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. in July have been indicted in his death.

According to court records, 22-year-old Montez Moses Miracle Coleman (left), 19-year-old King Gary Williams (center) and 19-year-old Demetrius Dewayne Jackson Jr. (right) have been formally charged in the July 3 shooting.

All three men face charges of capital murder as well as three counts each of second-degree assault. Bond was denied for the three suspects as well back in August.

A trial date has yet to be set for any of the suspects.

