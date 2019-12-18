3 states file lawsuit seeking to block ERA ratification

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — Three states have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the addition of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota are suing in response to a renewed push to get the required 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The ERA would ban discrimination on the basis of sex. The lawsuit notes that Congress set a 1982 deadline to get the required 38 states to agree.

It seeks to prevent David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, from accepting new ratification from a state.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the lawsuit Wednesday. Marshall claims that ratifying the new ERA would “not promote true equality, but rather a far-left agenda.”

“Where states have passed their own state-law versions of the ERA, courts have interpreted them to invalidate reasonable restrictions on abortion, require states to fund abortions, and mandate that boys be allowed to compete in sports against girls,” AG Marshall said in a statement. “And it is not hard to imagine courts using a federal ERA to threaten state-funded women’s shelters for excluding men, state prisons for housing women apart from men, or even state colleges for considering sex when assigning roommates.”

AG Marshall ended the statement by saying that Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota filed the lawsuit to protect the progress women have made and the rule of law upon which we all depend.

