3 people displaced after fires burn house, car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue have contained a heavy house fire on the 800 block of 47th Place North.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Capt. Michael Israel, a call came in around 4 a.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and found heavy fire on the front of a house. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the fire started on the porch and spread into the house and then into the attic.

The fire was contained within 10 to 15 minutes.

At the time of the fire, there were three people inside but were able to get out safely.

Firefighters saw a working smoke detector inside the home and they believe it played a role in helping the family get out.

No injuries have been reported.

The family car also burned on the street in front of the house. Firefighters say the car and house fire were separate fires; however, they will be treated as one incident.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

