3 pedestrians struck by vehicle on 5th Avenue S, 1 in critical condition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is on the scene of a car accident where three pedestrians were struck.

The incident occurred on 5th Avenue S and 40th Street near Avondale Park. All three victims were taken to UAB Hospital, one is in critical condition at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES