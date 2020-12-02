3 pedestrians struck by vehicle on 5th Avenue S, 1 in critical condition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is on the scene of a car accident where three pedestrians were struck.
The incident occurred on 5th Avenue S and 40th Street near Avondale Park. All three victims were taken to UAB Hospital, one is in critical condition at this time.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
- 53 Tuscaloosa firefighters off duty due to testing positive, being exposed to COVID-19
- 1 injured in shooting on Highway 75 near church
- State superintendent says he can’t force schools to return to in-person learning
- ‘Pay-what-you-can’ restaurant celebrates 1 year in business
- Opioid crisis has worsened during the pandemic, lawmakers fear