BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Environmental concerns are being addressed in Birmingham. Congresswoman Terry Sewell announced that $3 million will go towards the North Birmingham Rehabilitation Project on Friday.

The money will be used to revamp the former North Birmingham Elementary School. Sewell secured this funding in the FY22 government funding package.

Sewell said she was excited to be here for the initiation of the transformational change they want to see in north Birmingham.

After noting that north Birmingham has suffered from environmental injustice for years, Sewell says she is ready to help remove environmental concerns, starting with the former North Birmingham Elementary School.

Sewell says the environmental protection agency has made efforts to help clean up the community, but that it is now time to reinvest economically.

She believes this building could be the anchor for full revitalization in north Birmingham.

“I hope that this building becomes a multipurpose use,” Sewell said. “That by cleaning up, by making it more attractive to developers, that we actually get some partnerships going on with the city of Birmingham, obviously, and North Birmingham community to bring economic revitalization to this area.”

North Birmingham resident Torianna Anderson says the neighborhood is in great need of this revitalization. She says she hopes to see more stores and restaurants in the area.

“As you can tell, you can look around and it ain’t so updated out here,” Anderson said. “So, we need more updated things and get people out of their houses and standing on the porch and get them into something they can do.”

Mayor Randall Woodfin spent the first 11 years of his life in north Birmingham. Woodfin says he has pushed for this project since 2017.

Now that community resources and proper funds are available, it is time to move forward.

“So, it has a very special place in my heart, and I’ve watched over the years for it not to be what it once was,” Woodfin said. “And so, genuinely this is the start of something I believe will be helpful and wholesome to the entire community.”