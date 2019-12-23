3 men identified who died in west Alabama wreck; speed, alcohol a factor

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (AP) Alabama State Troopers are identifying three people who died in a one-car wreck near Aliceville on Friday. They say three Aliceville residents died after being thrown from the Dodge Durango.

They are 41-year-old Jeffery Lee Armstrong, 42-year-old Horace James Armstrong and 43-year-old Joe Knox.



Troopers say the car left the road, struck a ditch and flipped several times. The three men died at the scene.



The driver was 31-year-old Aliceville resident Richard Amstrong. He and another passenger were injured and taken to a Birmingham hospital.

Troopers say speed and alcohol use appear to be factors. No one was wearing a seat belt.