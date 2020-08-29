3 men arrested in traffic stop, 11 pounds of marijuana yielded

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)— Three men were arrested during a traffic stop and charged with trafficking marijuana, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Nissan Titan on I-59 southbound at 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Deputies said they detected an “overwhelming” odor of marijuana during the stop, according to the deputy report.

The occupants in the car were Miguel Recardo Samuels, 26, Courtney Ladreko Mason, 34, and Anthony Larvell Maddox, 39.

Photo courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

In the course of a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located 11 pounds of marijuana stored in vacuum-sealed bags.

According to detectives from the Vice and Narcotics Unit, one of the men was the subject of a marijuana trafficking investigation. A search warrant was obtained for a residence on Elm Street in Birmingham. During the search, authorities found an additional 18 grams of marijuana, 16 grams of mushrooms, Ecstasy, Xanax, and over $3,400 in currency.

All three men were arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the men have been charged with trafficking marijuana.

