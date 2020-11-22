3 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash at 10:26 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, has claimed the lives of three people, state troopers report Sunday.

Tristan Stormy Lane Black, 22 of Lynn, was killed when the 2005 Honda Element he was operating was struck by a 2010 Cadillac CTS operated by Kristi L. Cordes, 37, of Hanceville.

Cordes’ vehicle crossed the center line and collided with Black’s vehicle fatally injuring Brookelynne Alexus Dowdy, 20, of Double Springs, Bailey Dewayne Bennett, 20, of Haleyville, and injuring one juvenile, all occupants of the 2005 Honda Element. Dowdy, Bennett, and Black were pronounced dead at the scene. Cordes and the juvenile were transported for treatment by helicopter.

The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near Alabama 91, approximately five miles southwest of Bremen at the 221 mile marker.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.