3 killed, 2 airlifted to hospital after Pickens County car crash

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash left three people dead and another two injured Friday afternoon in Pickens County.

According to Alabama State Trooper Reginal King, the crash occurred on Hwy 32 at 4 p.m. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were flown to UAB for treatment on undisclosed injuries.

Trooper King confirmed that the three victims killed were all from Aliceville.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

